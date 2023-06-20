HOW wonderful that people are travelling again with ease, confidence and enjoyment.

We have the pleasure of working with a very successful travel insurance provider that is Covid-19 and Brexit friendly.

We at Jennifer Cunningham Insurance can give you a no obligation quotation if you are a resident in Spain, with single trip and annual cover to meet your needs.

Single Trip Travel Insurance is for up to 180 Days, (31 days maximum for over 65´s), available up to age 79 and there are discounts for Couples & Families.

Jennifer Cunningham

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance allows individual trips of up to 17 days; however, you can choose 32, 45, 90 Days, (subject to age restrictions).

Cover up to age 79, and discounts for Couples & Families.

With three levels of cover to choose from – Silver, Gold and Platinum, with varying levels of sums insured depending upon your travel needs – you have the choice to adapt the insurance to your travel requirements.

Our standard travel insurance also includes cancellation, medical and repatriation, Personal Accident, baggage and personal effects, money, cards and documents.

There are additional cover options, the most popular of which are:

Pre-Existing medical Conditions:

Europesure do not cover all pre-existing medical conditions, however, there are many conditions that are covered. It is not necessary to complete a medical questionnaire. Contact us and we can provide more information.

My advice to you is to go nowhere without insurance and to find out more, and have everything explained to you fully, contact one of the offices.

For more information or a quotation, telephone one of my offices, email info@jennifercunningham.net or visit the website www.jennifercunningham.net