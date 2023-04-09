FOR a coastal destination like Javea it’s strange that a mountain means so much.

The honey-coloured Montgo massif is only 753m tall.

But that’s enough to make it a photogenic backdrop as well as giving Javea one of the best microclimates in the world.

According to one of the world’s first major microclimate studies conducted in the 1990s, Javea shot to number two behind Rio de Janeiro, also backed by its famous mountain.

The Montgo blocks icy, arctic winds from ruining winter (20C days in January are common) while cool sea breezes keep scorching summer temperatures to between 23C to 27C.

This geographical stroke of luck has turned Javea into a top retirement destination for expats from around the world.

And Javea understandably swells in summer as the well-to-do from Valencia and Madrid flock down to enjoy their well-earned holidays.

For them, Javea has become something of a status symbol thanks to the entrancing paintings of Joaquin Sorolla, as well as being the birthplace and home of Spain’s former world no.3 tennis player David Ferrer.

Javea also shares a bounty of fresh gambas rojas (red prawns) with its neighbour of Denia, one of the gastronomy hotspots of Spain.

According to popular local agency Blanca International, Javea has one of the largest concentrations of foreigners in Spain.

“With a reputation for stunning beaches and great food it’s no surprise that Javea has one of the highest expat populations, with 54% coming from abroad,” says Sigve Kommedal.

“In Valencia province, this is only beaten by Calpe, Altea, Teulada-Moraira and Rojales,” says Kommedal.

But this popularity comes at a price, with few places on Spain’s coastline having such high house prices.

With average prices in Javea at €2,438 per m2, it is the third most expensive municipality in the Valencian Community, after Alboraya in Valencia and neighbouring Teulada-Moraira.

On a par with Estepona and Nerja on the Costa del Sol, it is considerably cheaper however, than Marbella which averages out at €3,108 per m2.

Exclusive

While it is pipped by nearby Moraira for average price, Javea however has the Valencia region’s most expensive street to buy in.

According to Idealista, property prices in Calle Penaguila averaged out at nearly €2.7 million in 2020.

And that’s no surprise with the amazing road snaking up from the edge of the port into the nearby hills with incredible views.

They say location is everything and this street is hard to beat with less than 100 houses, most of them large – but not outsized – with decent gardens and in easy reach of both countryside walks and the heart of Javea old town and the port, with its cinema and restaurants.

Currently the most expensive home for sale in Calle Penaguila is at €4.5m, a four bedroom property with an infinity pool, while you can pick up a five bedroom further down the hill for €1.2m.

