Melody carries Spain’s hopes TONIGHT in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest

FUENGIROLA’S Melody will be representing Spain this Saturday at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

The show starts at 9pm and is being held at Basel’s St. Jakobshalle stage with coverage on La 1 in Spain and BBC 1 in the UK

The 34-year-old Costa del Sol-based singer first tried to become Spain’s representative in 2009 but finished as the runner-up.

MELODY- MORNING AFTER WINNING BENIDORM FEST 2025

16 years on, she will be performing Esa Diva which looks at her career in the music industry- but bookies give her little chance of winning.

Melody will be sixth on stage, with the United Kingdom’s Remember Monday singing ‘What the Hell just Happened’ in eighth spot.

Both countries will be happy to finish in the top half of the table based on the last two years, with Sweden the hot favourites to win- yet again!

Spain’s Melodia Ruiz Gutierrez was born in Dos Hermanas, Sevilla province.

She rose to fame at the age of 10 thanks to her song ‘El baile del gorila’ that became one of the biggest summer hits back in 2001.

Since then, Melody has released six studio albums and many singles, with her love of music influenced by her family.

She says she learned how to sing before she could actually speak.

Her father got in touch with a producer who was impressed and got Melody to release her first studio album- De Pata Negra.

Benidorm will once again be the hub for Spain with a party being staged in the resort and the results of the country’s votes coming from there.

They will be read out by Chanel who finished an excellent third in 2022, after being the first Spanish entry to be chosen via the Benidorm Fest contest.

Since then, the songs have failed to cut through with Eurovision viewers with the country languishing towards the bottom with the UK.

Benidorm’s Parque de l’Aiguera opens up at noon with a stack of live entertainment and a big screen to relay the contest at night.