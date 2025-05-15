UK Eurovision entry sparks controversy in Spain for appearing to endorse ‘balconing’

SPANISH locals are outraged after the UK Eurovision entry appears to endorse ‘balconing’ in their song.

Just days from the final showdown, the Eurovision song contest has once again sparked debate.

Not just because the organisers have controversially allowed Israel to compete, but because the UK’s entry has been accused of promoting ‘balconing’.

Describing the practice of tourists attempting to climb between hotel balconies or launch themselves from their room into the pool, Spaniards often associate the term with British and German tourists.

Now, British group Remember Monday have made waves in the Spanish press after appearing to reference balconing in their Eurovision entry, What the Hell Just Happened?.

The lyrics read: “I just went up onto the roof, jumped into the pool/You should do it too.”

It was highlighted by the controversial group the Balearic Federation of Balconing (FBB), an anti-tourism group which tracks the number of deaths and injuries as a result of balconing, on X (formerly Twitter).

The Tweet read: “Does the song that represents the United Kingdom in Eurovision 2025 mention and promote #balconing ? Yes, it’s in their blood…”

Sa cançó que presenta es Regne Unit a Eurovisió 2025 menciona i promou es #balconing? Sí és que ho duen a sa sang… pic.twitter.com/F9HaplqyaY — Federació Balear de Balconing (@Botquebota) May 14, 2025

X users jumped to comment, asking: “Let’s see what excuse the Daily Mirror and the British ambassador come up with this time.”

Meanwhile @CorrinDeNohr scoffed: “I’m shocked at this song, then the British government complains that we p*ss ourselves laughing at balconing deaths, how ignorant these Brits are.”

Some users saw the lyrics as a ‘declaration of intent’, stating Brits must already be ‘practicing in the pubs’ for the ‘summer balconing league.’

The FBB’s interpretation quickly caught on, with Spanish media outlets reporting on the alleged ‘promotion’ of the dangerous activity.

Balearic newspaper Ultima Hora wrote: “The lyrics speak for themselves and it’s definitely a very good description of balconing.”

Neither Remember Monday nor the British Eurovision delegation has commented on the controversy.

According to the FBB, 42 Brits lost their lives to balconing between 1999-2024.

However, these figures may not be accurate as there is no official data on balconing deaths.

While having the appearance of an official sports association, the FBB page is thinly veiled anti-tourism protest.

Self-described as ‘Darwinistically touristphobic’, the group’s web page shows a scoreboard of countries, alongside their total deaths and injuries as a result of balconing.

So far this year, the FBB has registered five cases in which someone was injured, alongside the death of a Turkish national in Ibiza last month.

The most recent case occurred on May 12 in Ibiza, when a British tourist fell from the third floor of a Sant Antoni hotel.

After being transferred to Son Espases hospital, the 18-year-old survived but is reportedly ‘fighting for his life’ after serious injuries.

The FBB celebrated the incident, posting on X: “They’re here! They’ve arrived! Make way for the kings! ??????This year the defending champions haven’t waited long, gaining a foothold from Sant Antoni for this #BalconingLeague25. WE’VE UPDATED SCORES.”

Ja són aquí! Ja han arribat! Obriu pas a es reis! ??????



Enguany es defensors des títol no s'han fet esperar gaire, amb tota una declaració d'intencions des de Sant Antoni per aquesta #BalconLeague25.



ACTUALITZAM MARCADORS. https://t.co/Koq7vaqr89 pic.twitter.com/BcbVAwfwZS — Federació Balear de Balconing (@Botquebota) May 13, 2025

It follows the tragic death of 19-year-old law student, Emma Ramsay, who passed away in August 2024 after falling from a sixth floor balcony in Ibiza.