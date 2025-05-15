The rising murder and kidnapping rate in Spain’s Malaga blamed on ‘more and better weapons’ 

IN the first quarter of 2025, the Province of Malaga has seen six intentional homicides, according to an announcement of the Ministry of the Interior.

These numbers are identical to the same period last year, however, there has been an increase of attempted murders of 17%, according to statistics.

This last figure corresponds to the crime wave that the Costa del Sol has been experiencing over the recent weeks.

So far, there have been six shootings in the last 40 days in the province, with half of them taking place in the city of Malaga.

One of the explanations for the crime spree that authorities provide, is that criminals have access to ‘more and better weapons’.

“The weapons that are being used are real now,” said some experts to Malaga Hoy.

“In the past, criminals used to shoot with blanks, but they have more and more access to lethal munitions, and they have been using those,” they explained.

The amount of kidnappings in the province have also doubled since last year.

Moreover, the total amount of crimes committed in the province has risen by almost 2%.

This stands in stark contrast with Spain’s average crime rate, which saw a lower crime rate of 2.8% in the first quarter of 2025.

There’s also good news, robberies with violence and intimidation in the province have decreased by 5.2% from 420 to 398.

Robberies with force and intimidation in homes, establishments and other facilities have also decreased, specifically by 20.8%.