Girl, 3, suffers genital mutilation causing irreversible injuries with parents arrested in Spain

THE parents of a three-year-old girl have been arrested in Elche after she was genitally mutilated in a procedure done outside Spain.

The man, 38, and woman. 26. were detained by the Policia Nacional on a charge of causing serious injury.

The operation caused irreversible injuries and came to light when the child went for a routine medical check-up.

A report was prepared by medics at an Elche health centre.

They said there were signs of an operation that corresponded to the practice still undertaken in some African countries.

The family had arrived in Spain in May 2024.

The Policia Nacional interviewed the parents and the father confirmed the procedure had taken place based on his cultural beliefs.

He provided no details about when it happened, but police said it was undertaken in a foreign country.

The Policia Nacional reiterated that anything that violates the physical or moral integrity of children is a serious violation of Spanish law, regardless of the cultural or personal background of the perpetrators.

It added that child protection is guaranteed by national regulations and international treaties of which Spain is a signatory.