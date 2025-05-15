The best sandwich in Andalucia is found in Malaga and costs just over €5

THE CAMPERO Romeo sandwich from Málaga’s Burger Mi Barrio has been proclaimed the best bocadillo in all of Andalusia.

It’s even been crowned one of the 15 best sandwiches in all of Spain, at the 2nd ever Spanish Sandwich Championships held this month.

And it will only cost you €5.30.

The Campero Romeo is a chicken Campero with bacon and caramelized onion and goats cheese packing an extra delicious taste alongside the usual contents of lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

“It has been an incredible experience sharing space with so many talents and, above all, representing Andalusia as the only Andalusian finalists in this prestigious competition,” Burger Mi Barrio said about their win.

“The journey to this point would not have been possible without the support of all of you: customers, friends and colleagues who inspire us to continue creating sandwiches with passion and dedication.”

All dishes on Burger Mi Barrio’s menu are named after family, friends, neighbours and employees.

The sandwich shop now has three locations: two on Avenida Europa, another in the Torcal neighborhood, and another in San Andrés.

Second place in Andalusia was awarded to the Tupper de la Abuela bocadillo from Lalo’s Teatinos burger shop.

That country-style sandwich is packed with a twice-cooked chicken thigh, potato omelette, cheddar and semi-cured cheese, roast ham, caramelised onion, lettuce, tomato and aioli.

It’s an ode to the tupperware, their mothers and grandmothers would pack with delicious food for a Sunday family picnic at the beach or in the countryside.

