15 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 May, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in San Bartolome with pool – € 379,950

by
3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in San Bartolome with pool - € 379

Country retreat with stunning mountain views, pool & privacy near Orihuela Peace, tranquility, and breathtaking mountain views await at this charming country home, perfectly nestled among mature trees and open countryside. Located just a short drive from the vibrant city of Orihuela and the traditional town of San Bartolomé, this idyllic retreat offers the best of rural living with easy access to amenities—and the beautiful Costa Blanca beaches are only 20 minutes away. Set on a generous 2,000 m² plot, the property is surrounded by nature, offering both privacy and spectacular views…. See full property details

Finca/Country House

San Bartolomé, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 379,950

3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in San Bartolome with pool - € 379,950



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The rising murder and kidnapping rate in Spain’s Malaga blamed on ‘more and better weapons’ 

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop