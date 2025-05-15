3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in San Bartolome with pool – € 379,950

Country retreat with stunning mountain views, pool & privacy near Orihuela Peace, tranquility, and breathtaking mountain views await at this charming country home, perfectly nestled among mature trees and open countryside. Located just a short drive from the vibrant city of Orihuela and the traditional town of San Bartolomé, this idyllic retreat offers the best of rural living with easy access to amenities—and the beautiful Costa Blanca beaches are only 20 minutes away. Set on a generous 2,000 m² plot, the property is surrounded by nature, offering both privacy and spectacular views…. See full property details

Finca/Country House

San Bartolomé, Alicante

3 beds 2 baths

€ 379,950