The glitzy Malaga province town favoured by Cristiano Ronaldo and Eva Longoria where six in 10 are foreigners

IT has long been known as the wealthiest town in Andalucia. Now it has been confirmed that Benahavis is also the municipality with the highest proportion of foreign residents in Malaga province.

New stats from Spain’s National Statistics Institute reveal that more than 60% of Benahavis’ 9,256 residents were born outside Spain, mostly from other EU countries. Brits, Germans and the rest now outnumber the locals.

And most of them are comfortably well off when it comes to income – the average resident earns more than €40,000 a year.

With luxury villas, private golf courses, A-list neighbours and glorious sunshine, Benahavis offers more than just a view – it serves up a lifestyle that appeals to wealthy foreigners.

Benahavis has long drawn in the rich, the famous and those who value their privacy. Everyone from Boris Johnson to Cristiano Ronaldo and Eva Longoria has been spotted enjoying the good life here.

Many of the ultra-wealthy gravitate to La Zagaleta – an ultra-exclusive residential resort now owned by UAE’s Modon Holding. Expect opulent villas, private golf courses, a top-class equestrian centre, even a helipad.

Benahavis doesn’t just top the rich list – it redefines it. But despite all the glamour, it still manages to keep things elegant, not flashy.

Beyond the gated mansions and golf carts, Benahavis retains its traditional Andalucian charm. It’s one of the region’s iconic pueblos blancos – think narrow cobbled streets, whitewashed houses, flower-filled balconies, and sun-soaked plazas lined with buzzing tapas bars.

Active types will be in heaven. Benahavis forms part of the ‘Golden Triangle’ with Marbella and Estepona – golf country, basically. Highlights include La Quinta, Flamingo Golf, and El Higueral.

The Guadalmina River is perfect for beginner-friendly canyoning – all fun, no ropes. Or wander along the Acequia del Guadalmina, a short and stunning nature trail, especially pretty in spring.

And Just a short drive away are the beaches of San Pedro Alcantara, Saladillo (Estepona), and Guadalmina as well as the bright lights of Puerto Banus and Marbella.