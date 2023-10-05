BENAHAVIS has consolidated its position as the richest municipality in Malaga province- and in fact the whole of Andalucia- according to Tax Agency figures for 2021.

Benahavis, which is home to La Zagaleta- one of the most exclusive urbanisations in Spain- recorded a 17% rise in its average gross per head income.

The latest Tax Agency statistics are based on personal income tax returns in 2021 and feature municipalities with over 1,000 inhabitants.

Malaga City has left the ‘top five’ list in Malaga province, dropping from third to sixth position.

Rincon de la Victoria remains second with Marbella climbing from fifth to third place.

Alhaurin de la Torre stays fourth, with Benalmadena up one spot to fifth position in the rich rankings.

The figures reflect a rise in the average income of Malaga province residents a year after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic- similar to the trend registered at the national level.

In 2021, the average gross income of the 751,989 Personal Income Tax filers in the area(which has 1.71 million inhabitants) reached €25,592- 5.6% more than the €24,214 reported in 2020.

The Benahavis figures are substantially higher with 2,322 tax returns recording an average income of €41,967- making it the 40th richest municipality in Spain.

Rincon de la Victoria was well behind on €30,869, but had substantially more declarations- 24,139.

At the other end of the scale, Almachar reported an average gross income of just €14,057- the tenth poorest municipality in the country

Disposable income across Malaga province rose by 4.8%, from €20,196 to €21,173.