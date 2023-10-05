Apartment

San Pedro de Alcantara, Málaga

  3 beds

  4 baths

€ 495,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcantara with pool - € 495,000

This recently renovated, luxury corner unit is now available for sale. A ground floor apartment, located in the highly sough after San Pedro beach side. A short stroll of only 200 meters to the beach and popular San Pedro promenade. The apartment comes fully furnished with high tech appliances and fully equipped kitchen. The property features 3 bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms and double sinks. There is also a guest bathroom. The spacious living area features wooden panel detailing and an open plan kitchen. The South/West facing terrace has a dining table/relaxation area where you can… See full property details

