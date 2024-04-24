3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Marbella with garage – € 358,000

Apartment Marbella, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 358,000

Experience Nueva Andalucia with this apartment located just 10 minutes away from the vibrant Puerto Banus, known for its luxury stores, restaurants, and nightlife. This location provides the perfect balance between tranquility and accessibility to all kinds of services. The apartment features three optimally sized bedrooms, with the master bedroom standing out due to its en-suite bathroom that offers privacy and comfort. The terrace offers stunning mountain views. Inside, there is a well-lit and ventilated living and dining area. The kitchen is spacious, comfortable, and well-equipped for… See full property details