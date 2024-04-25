2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool – € 135,000

Apartment Orihuela Costa, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 135,000

Located in the charming Punta Prima area of Orihuela Costa, this bright penthouse apartment offers an unrivalled Mediterranean lifestyle. With two cosy bedrooms and one bathroom, this flat is ideal for those seeking comfort and elegance. Upon entering you are greeted by a space filled with natural light. The living room opens onto a lovely glazed terrace with open views of the communal pool and the sea in the background, the perfect place to relax and enjoy the views all year round. The flat also has a private solarium which is both a large open space and a fully glazed and soundproofed room,… See full property details