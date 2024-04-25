25 Apr, 2024 @ 14:36
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Apr, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool – € 135,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool - € 135

Apartment

Orihuela Costa, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 135,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool - € 135,000

Located in the charming Punta Prima area of Orihuela Costa, this bright penthouse apartment offers an unrivalled Mediterranean lifestyle. With two cosy bedrooms and one bathroom, this flat is ideal for those seeking comfort and elegance. Upon entering you are greeted by a space filled with natural light. The living room opens onto a lovely glazed terrace with open views of the communal pool and the sea in the background, the perfect place to relax and enjoy the views all year round. The flat also has a private solarium which is both a large open space and a fully glazed and soundproofed room,… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Pedro Sanchez latest: PP leader accuses the PM of ‘playing the victim’ while Pablo Iglesias says he ‘knows what it’s like to see your partner cry’ as a result of the job

Drinking water supplies ‘are guaranteed for the next five years’ in Spain’s Andalucia - following series of downpours in March
Next Story

Drinking water supplies ‘are guaranteed for the next five years’ in Spain’s Andalucia – following series of downpours in March

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain’s Prosecutor’s Office calls for investigation into Pedro Sanchez’s wife to be scrapped

Spain’s Prosecutor’s Office calls for investigation into Pedro Sanchez’s wife to be scrapped

THE Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office has asked a judge to

Missing expat teens latest: Residents in Benidorm are told ‘do not approach’ two boys as they are ‘vulnerable’ and ‘need care’ – but to call authorities immediately if they are seen

THE desperate search for two expat teenagers in Benidorm continues