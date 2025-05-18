18 May, 2025
18 May, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Cabo Roig with pool garage – € 125,500

Refurbished apartments in La Zenia – Costa Blanca from only 125.500€! Opportunity in one of the best areas in the south of the Costa Blanca! Flats built in 2005 and completely refurbished in 2024, ready to enjoy or to make profitable from the first day. Available with 1 or 2 bedrooms, with the following options: Ground floors with private garden from 140.000€. Penthouses with large solarium from 141.000€. Delivery: June 2025 The urbanization is closed, quiet and with all services: 2 communal swimming pools Optional underground parking Well-kept communal areas and residential atmosphere… See full property details

Penthouse

Cabo Roig, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 125,500

