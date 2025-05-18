NOT JUST A GAME: 12 unexpected things thousands of Manchester United and Spurs fans might do in Bilbao this week

By Alfredo Clarke

STARTING from Monday tens of thousands of English football fans will start descending on the Spanish city of Bilbao for the Europa League final.

The Basque metropolis is predicted to see up to 100,000 Tottenham and Manchester United fans arrive for their biggest game in years.

Around 40,000 fans from both clubs are expected to be ticketless for the game on Wednesday, but still looking for a few days to explore and enjoy the charming city.

While most will, likely, visit the celebrated Guggenheim museum, walk along the Nervion river and head into the celebrated foodie quarter, there is so much more to do.

In order to avoid the crowds and do something a little different, the Olive Press decided to find ten interesting/alternative things to check out when in the city.

What about these:

The great Bilbao mural route: Starting in the San Francisco district which is located adjacent to the river Nervion, this stroll is self guided and allows for a different cultural experience of Bilbao. You’ll find plenty of art and history along the route as well as plenty of traditional restaurants and bars. You can find the map here: https://www.bilbaoturismo.net/BilbaoTurismo/en/murales-bilbao-la-vieja

Mercado de la Ribera: It claims to be Europe’s largest indoor market offering fresh produce and local dishes, as well food from all around the world. It has historical roots from its origins in 1929 and is best to visit at lunchtime in order to soak up the atmosphere and indulge in the finest tapas, this Basque city can offer.

Doña Casilda Iturrizar Park: Often nicknamed ‘the park of the ducks’, it will certainly remind many English travelers of home, being heavily inspired by historic British designs. So you’ll find numerous lakes and a wide variety of birds hence its nickname, It was one of the first green spaces in Bilbao installed in 1907.

Bilbao la vieja neighbourhood: A historic mining neighbourhood which is undergoing a process of gentrification, this central district is home to the upcoming art scene of Bilbao and one of the most diverse and culturally rich parts of Bilbao. The area boasts a great tapas scene as well as a vibrant nightlife.

Azkuna Zentroa (La Alhóndiga): Once a giant wine and olive oil warehouse, this chic building was redeveloped in 2010 by the famous French designer Phlippe Starck with 43 supporting pillars to create a cinematographic setting devised by set designer Lorenzo Baraldi. It now acts as an exhibition centre for art and events and don’t miss the rooftop pool with a panoramic view of the city.

Mount Artxanda Funicular: Ride a funicular up to the top of the mountain that towers over Bilbao, this ride is open from 7:15 until 22:00, but best to get before sunset in order to get a picturesque view of the city.

El bosque de Oma ( painted forest): This unique forest a 30 minute drive from the city is made up of painted trees which act as optical illusions. Created in the 1980s it sits in a national park and is open from 10:00 to 18:00 everyday. It’s the perfect place to go for a short hike to get a break from the city.

Canoe along the Nervion river : This is the perfect way to see the city through a different perspective, getting some exercise will looking at the key monuments, most of which line the river. It’s probably best to book in advance as it may become crowded during the upcoming match week. Various company’s offer the trip but one of the best is found at https://bilbobentura.com

Bilborock: A traditional 17th century church which has been recently renovated and transformed into a dynamic venue where all types of music can be found as well as a cinema and theatre. Different music performances take place each week and are especially vibrant on weekends.

Bar Basque: A stylish bar housed in a stunning Art Nouveau building, offering a rich selection of over 400 liquors. It specialises in Basque gin & tonic. The perfect pace to relax before the nerves of a European final.

The Puente de Vizcaya: The only building in the Basque country included in UNESCO’s patrimony list and the only bridge in the country. Built by a student of Gustave Eiffel in 1893, it still transports cars and food passengers via its unique gondola 24 hours a day. The walkway is open from 10am until sunset.

Lovely weather?: While very hit and miss in the Basque country, rather like most of northern Spain, a great day out not far from the city is Getxo, a perfect beach for a swim or to learn how to surf