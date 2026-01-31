SPAIN doesn’t do rooftops by halves.

From urban pools and sky-high cocktails to cathedral views and sea-breeze sunsets, rooftop bars across the country have become year-round social hubs. Equal parts scenery, atmosphere and escapism.

Whether you’re chasing golden hour glamour or a laid-back drink above the crowds, these elevated spots prove that in Spain, the best views almost always come with a glass in hand.

At the heart of Barcelona’s social life is outdoor terrace and panoramic oasis, THE ROOF.

Barcelona – THE ROOF

A Mediterranean terrace with knockout views over El Born and the Santa Maria del Mar cathedral, THE ROOF sets the benchmark. Expect signature cocktails from some of Barcelona’s best bartenders, enjoyed by an urban pool. Even if alcohol isn’t your thing, you can sip on natural juices, kombucha, or mocktails. Rain or shine, it stays open all year thanks to retractable glass walls.

BOGA’s high-rise terrace offers an unforgettable atmosphere to soak in the San Juan Beach air.

Alicante – BOGA Sky Bar

Near San Juan Beach lies a sophisticated bar atop Hotel Port Alicante City & Beach. This rooftop comes alive after sunset. BOGA blends a laid-back seaside vibe with fusion dishes inspired by Japan, Morocco, the US, and Greece. Paired with ‘traveling mixology’ cocktails influenced by global destinations, any drink option here has the potential to seduce you.

The Benidorm staple is known for its character, live music, and elevated cocktail menu.

Benidorm – La Terrasse

Perched on the 19th floor of Port Benidorm Hotel & Spa, La Terrasse pairs skyline views with globally inspired cocktails. Drawing from China, Peru, Italy and Mexico, they pair their drinks with Mediterranean bites and chill music to keep things trendy yet welcoming. Get ready for the new and improved La Terrasse with completed renovations this year.

The Rooftop offers a sensory experience from brunch to late nights, with the perfect backdrop of the Guggenheim.

Bilbao – The Rooftop by The Artist

Floating above The Artist Grand Hotel of Art, this sleek rooftop looks directly onto the Guggenheim Museum. The indoor-outdoor setup makes it a great year-round favourite, attracting a stylish crowd and earning praise worthy of its MICHELIN Key status.

Madrid’s one-of-a-kind drinking experience lets you live on the edge while overlooking the city.

Madrid – 360 Rooftop Bar

Dubbed as the best view in Madrid and one of Spain’s highest open-air bars, 360 Sky Bar delivers jaw-dropping, all-angle sights from the 26th and 27th floors. Sip coffee by day and cocktails at sunset, or step onto the glass walkway for a stroll above the capital city—then stay for the nightlife once the sky bar turns into a club.

Hotel guests and visitors can sip on sunset cocktails from 15 floors above the city.

Malaga – Atico Rooftop Bar

Fifteen floors above the AC Hotel Malaga Palacio, Atico is the city’s highest rooftop bar and a prime sunset spot. With viewpoints of the cathedral, port and Mediterranean, it balances upscale style with relaxed comfort, serving cocktails and tapas.

This hotel rooftop offers an elegant atmosphere that combines tradition and authenticity.

Mallorca (Palma) – Es Princep Rooftop

Formally Almaq Rooftop, this luxurious perch atop Hotel Es Princep overlooks Palma’s historic centre and the sea. Craft cocktails, refined lounging areas, and a striking ivy-draped structure make it one of the island’s most stylish viewpoints.

The hotel’s unique bar features a modern design, offering an immersive setting to admire the city.

Valencia – Rooftop Bar 270

True to its name, this terrace offers a sweeping 270-degree view across Valencia. From the expansive City of Arts and Sciences, the Valencia skyline, and a glimpse of the sea. It’s an easygoing spot for cava and cocktails as the sun dips below the horizon.

The city’s landmark for the art and culture scene offers a unique escape in its rooftop dining area.

Zaragoza – CaixaForum Rooftop

Set above the CaixaForum, this open-air rooftop is more of a cultural hideaway than a nightlife hotspot. It’s been intentionally designed for museum visitors, featuring a rooftop garden and menu of the day – perfect for a quiet pause above the city. Check out the ongoing concerts and events for a full cultural experience.

From Barcelona to Bilbao, these rooftops aren’t just places to drink – they’re places to linger, look out and live a little higher. Because the only thing better than the view in Spain…is enjoying it from the top.

