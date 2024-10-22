Brits praise ‘beautiful’ and ‘more affordable’ new rooftop bar in Estepona after becoming ‘fed-up’ of ‘luxury’ venues

A NEW rooftop venue in Estepona has been praised after expats and locals alike became ‘fed up’ with luxury beach bars.

The latest development in Estepona’s redesign as a trendy holiday hotspot has opened on the Paseo Maritimo.

Cielo, a new rooftop bar, is found in the controversial Mirador del Carmen tower.

Unlike the pricey beach bars found further down the beach, the new venture has been praised for its affordable prices.

For €35, you can get a bottle of wine with a tasting board of jamon, bread and tomato.

If you prefer something lighter, grab a bottle and a board of Manchego cheese for €25.

For beer lovers, a pint of Heineken clocks in at €6, while a glass of house wine will set you back €5.

Gin, on the other hand, is available for a minimum of €11, as well as a range of cocktails for €12.

If you don’t drink, a cafe con leche is €2.50, smoothies €9 and soft drinks, €3.50.

To eat, the menu has a selection of light bites including a €16 cheese board, squid for €23 and tuna for €18.

In the mornings, they offer breakfast for a pocket friendly €4.50, including coffee and toast.

The bar has been praised by expats and locals, who call the menu ‘not bad’ and say it ‘seems to offer good prices.’

You can also still go up and enjoy the views without buying a drink, but if you do, the mirador fee will be discounted from your purchase.

Nightfall: The view from Bar Cielo

Photo: szyby

“Definitely worth a visit especially if you go at sunset. Beautiful,” praised one expat.

However, the bar has been criticised by some for its privatisation of what was previously a public space.

It comes after a spate of complaints regarding expensive beach clubs such as Eva, Beso Beach and Sublim, which have been criticised for their high prices.

The latter offers a €10 tomato salad, seemingly consisting of 12 tomato quarters (perhaps equal to one tomato) sprinkled with salt.

If that doesn’t take your fancy, try a blue lobster salad for €100 or a small plate of vegetables for €9.

For a taste of home, grab the tiny portion of fish and chips, available for just €18.

British expats expressed their disgust for the high prices, saying: “Prices totally off the wall. I won’t be attending!”

Another said: “€10 euros for those tomatoes is crazy, sorry, they haven’t even bothered to present them well.”