‘Go to Zara and go home!’ New ‘anti-tourism’ graffiti appears on Spain’s northern coast as destination surges in popularity

ANTI-TOURISM graffiti with a commercial twist has appeared in the city of A Coruña in the Galicia region.

Like in July, a partition wall in an area under construction by the Avenida Cinema next to the Obelisk has been vandalised.

In a reference to the Spanish-owned Inditex group’s main retail brand, Zara, the wording says ‘Tourists go Zara Home’.

It’s not clear whether it is simply a play on words or whether an arrow suggests ‘Tourists go home, Zara go home’.

The area chosen is of no surprise as it is a central location in A Coruña with many people walking by daily, including many tourists.

The large size of the scrawling means that it is clearly visible from several metres away.

It’s not known when the graffiti was posted or who is behind it.

Other areas of Galicia have seen similar vandalism during the summer tourist season.