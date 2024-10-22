Watch: Defiant tourists refuse to leave beach in Spain while being surrounded by protestors

THIS is the moment two tourists refused to leave a beach in Spain despite being surrounded by protestors.

Footage shared online shows the man and woman laying on towels on a beach in the Canary Islands at the weekend.

?Canarias: el movimiento de ultraizquierda “tourist go home” acorrala y rodea a una pareja de turistas para increparla en medio de la playa. pic.twitter.com/jlqVMhoS54 — Sr.Liberal (@SrLiberal) October 21, 2024

Hundreds of locals can be seen waving their flags and chanting anti-tourism slogans all around them.

However the defiant couple are seen smiling and bobbing their heads along to the chants, refusing to be intimidated.

The Canary Islands saw thousands protest against the holiday industry’s role in rising house and rent prices on Sunday.

Some 8,000 people took part in the demonstrations in Gran Canaria, Tenerife, La Palma, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and El Hierro.

Under the slogan ‘The Canary Islands have a limit’, they called for changes to the tourism model which they say is ‘robbing’ them of their home and natural resources.

Playa de las Americas in Tenerife was flooded with protestors chanting ‘this beach is ours’, as bewildered sunbathers were forced to scurry out of their way or grin and bear it.

In the first nine months of 2024, 9.9 million tourists came to the Canary Islands, 10.3% more than in the same period last year.

This is almost five times the population of the islands, which currently stands at 2.2 million.

It follows a series of protests in the Balearic Islands, Barcelona, Malaga and Valencia.

In response, the Canary Islands’ government is set to pass a new law to regulate short term lets and open up the market for locals.

Under the new legislation, new builds will be banned from the short-term let market.

New requirements will also be put in place for current property owners, who will have five years to comply.

These regulations include granting neighbours the right to object to tourism permits.

It comes after at least 15,000 protestors camped outside Valencia’s Town Hall to demand ‘dignified housing’ in the city at the weekend.