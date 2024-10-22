Gateway to the Costa del Sol: Malaga Airport ranks second across Spain for delayed flights this summer

MALAGA Airport has been ranked as Spain’s second-worst airport for flight delays this summer.

A whopping 3.4 million passengers saw their travel plans disrupted at the main gateway to the Costa del Sol.

Only passengers flying to and from Palma de Mallorca suffered more, according to a report from passenger rights firm AirHelp.

The damning report shows that more than one-third of all flights (36%) failed to stick to schedule during the peak summer season, causing havoc for holidaymakers and local residents alike.

Malaga airport suffered the second most delayed flights this summer

Among the worst-performing routes were long-haul flights to Abu Dhabi, Budapest, and Riyadh – though there was a silver lining for domestic travellers, with the Asturias route proving the airport’s most punctual connection.

The summer chaos was particularly acute on July 19, when a global technology meltdown left hundreds of flights grounded and thousands of angry passengers stranded in Malaga’s terminals.

The crisis, triggered by a faulty software update, affected 600 scheduled flights on that day alone.

Further disruptions were caused by strikes and extreme weather, with severe flooding at Palma de Mallorca Airport adding to the chaos across European airspace.

Across Spain, a total of 14 million passengers were affected by flight disruptions this summer, reflecting a 5% increase compared to last year’s high season.

Passengers affected by delays may be eligible for compensation under EU air travel regulations.

AirHelp advises travellers to keep their boarding passes and any communication from airlines regarding delays or cancellations.