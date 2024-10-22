Weather warnings are issued for heavy rain and storms along Spain’s Costa Blanca – as deluge to soak tourists in Benidorm from today

LARGE parts of Spain’s eastern coast have been placed on a weather alert for heavy rain and storms.

The yellow-level warnings from state weather agency Aemet start at midnight tonight and last until 3pm tomorrow.

Weather warnings in place from midnight tonight

The alerts warn of up to 60mm of rain per square metre over 12 hours, as well as a chance of accompanying storms.

The areas under the yellow warning include: Javea, Gandia, Denia and the entire coasts of Valencia and Castellon.

Benidorm, which neighbours Denia, just misses out on the weather warning, but will not skip the rain.

#ElTiempoHoy Un frente muy desgastado terminará por cruzar el norte peninsular con lluvias débiles en el Cantábrico, donde las temperaturas bajan de forma importante. Chubascos acompañados de tormentas en el este peninsular y Baleares. Pueden ser fuertes en Valencia y Alicante. pic.twitter.com/tMrVrdps8E — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) October 22, 2024

Much like the rest of the region, the wet weather in the tourism hotspot has already begun, with rain falling from early this morning.

Rainfall is expected across the Costa Blanca for the rest of the day, with the biggest downpours expected tomorrow.