22 Oct, 2024
22 Oct, 2024 @ 09:38
Weather warnings are issued for heavy rain and storms along Spain’s Costa Blanca – as deluge to soak tourists in Benidorm from today

LARGE parts of Spain’s eastern coast have been placed on a weather alert for heavy rain and storms.

The yellow-level warnings from state weather agency Aemet start at midnight tonight and last until 3pm tomorrow.

Weather warnings in place from midnight tonight

The alerts warn of up to 60mm of rain per square metre over 12 hours, as well as a chance of accompanying storms.

The areas under the yellow warning include: Javea, Gandia, Denia and the entire coasts of Valencia and Castellon.

Benidorm, which neighbours Denia, just misses out on the weather warning, but will not skip the rain.

Much like the rest of the region, the wet weather in the tourism hotspot has already begun, with rain falling from early this morning.

Rainfall is expected across the Costa Blanca for the rest of the day, with the biggest downpours expected tomorrow.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

