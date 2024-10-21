Storm Ashley is felt in Spain: ‘Weather bomb’ ushers in seven days of rain – these are the affected areas

STORM Ashley is still being felt in parts of Spain today after battering Ireland with 130km/hr winds and heavy rain.

Meteorologist Ruben del Campo yesterday explained how the storm’s ‘rapid drop in pressure’ caused a so-called ‘weather bomb’ between Saturday and Sunday.

“This powerful extratropical cyclone will not reach Spain, but we will notice its indirect effects,” he said.

“Some waves may exceed eight metres off the coast of Galicia, and the southwesterly wind driven by the storm will leave gusts of more than 70-80 km/h in the northwest of the peninsula.”

Monday (today) will see partly cloudy skies across Spain apart from Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea, where it will continue to rain.

Tuesday will then usher in rain and cloudy conditions for certain parts of the country.

The rainfall will affect Mallorca until at least Friday, while Barcelona will see showers on Tuesday and again on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Much of the Valencia region will also see rain, particularly in the southern half, where it could be intense, according to state weather agency Aemet.

It is currently forecast to rain for seven days straight in Valencia city, for example.

Seven days of rain currently forecast for Valencia

It’s going to be a wet week for Mallorca, according to meteorologists

Andalucia will be the least impacted by the rain but there are showers predicted for inland and coastal areas towards the end of the week.

Temperatures across the country will not be out of the ordinary for this time of year, said Aemet.

Provinces like Sevilla will see highs of 27C until Friday, when the mercury will drop to 23C and be accompanied by showers.

Similarly on the Costa del Sol, cities like Marbella will see highs of 24C today before falling to 21C on Thursday with predicted showers, before falling again to 19C at the weekend.