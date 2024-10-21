2 bedroom Flat for sale in Adeje with pool – € 330,000

Flat Adeje, Tenerife 2 beds 2 baths € 330,000

A Collection of 2 bedroom luxury apartments , fully refurbished in a very popular resort of Ramada Residences by Windham in Costa Adeje. With a year round season , Tenerife provides the perfect opportunity for a property investment with personal usage option. Expertly renovated and furnished by renowned interior designer 5% guaranteed returns in the first year Fully managed investment with personal holiday usage Existing resort with established history of success Fabulous Facilities There is a fantastic onsite restaurant, “Zacharys” with live music and an adults only cocktail bar… See full property details