21 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Adeje with pool – € 330,000

by
2 bedroom Flat for sale in Adeje with pool - € 330

Flat

Adeje, Tenerife

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 330,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Adeje with pool - € 330,000

A Collection of 2 bedroom luxury apartments , fully refurbished in a very popular resort of Ramada Residences by Windham in Costa Adeje. With a year round season , Tenerife provides the perfect opportunity for a property investment with personal usage option. Expertly renovated and furnished by renowned interior designer 5% guaranteed returns in the first year Fully managed investment with personal holiday usage Existing resort with established history of success Fabulous Facilities There is a fantastic onsite restaurant, “Zacharys” with live music and an adults only cocktail bar… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Storm Ashley is felt in Spain: ‘Weather bomb’ ushers in seven days of rain – these are the affected areas

Next Story

This region of Spain is the best in the WORLD for a road trip, according to the Travelbook Awards

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

This region of Spain is the best in the WORLD for a road trip, according to the Travelbook Awards

THE TRAVELBOOK Awards has named this area of Spain the

Bargain full English ‘belly buster’ challenge takes Benidorm by storm – but could YOU finish it?

IT’S the food-eating challenge that has taken Benidorm by storm