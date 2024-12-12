2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcalali / Alcanali – € 329,950

Villa Alcalalí / Alcanalí, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 329,950

Close to the charming village of Alcalalí, this south-facing villa offers a peaceful lifestyle in an ideal location. Set on a generous 812 m² plot with 122 m² of living space, the villa features a cozy lounge, dining room, and covered terrace. The fully equipped kitchen opens to an outdoor area with stunning mountain views. The property includes two comfortable double bedrooms, each with fitted wardrobes and air conditioning; the master has an en-suite bathroom. The spacious basement is perfect for use as a leisure room or guest accommodation. With beautifully landscaped gardens, a koi… See full property details