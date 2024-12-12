12 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Dec, 2024 @ 12:35
··
1 min read

Spain’s ‘Airbnb crackdown’ continues: Government to investigate companies that manage HUNDREDS of tourist flats

by

THE Spanish consumer rights agency has opened an investigation into businesses that manage swathes of Airbnbs amid a tourist flat crackdown.

Spanish authorities are investigating companies that own ‘hundreds’ of tourist flats for ‘misleading practices’ and other consumer law violations.

According to the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumer Law and Agenda 2030, the investigation will focus on tourist flats that have licenses but could still be engaging in illegal activities via intermediary businesses. 

Airbnb

‘Misleading practices’ refers to any action that could contain false or misleading information that could lead customers to spend money.

These include business people giving the impression they are acting alone and not as part of a big company with multiple, sometimes hundreds, of properties. 

The investigation is led by Pablo Bustinduy through the Consumer Rights Department, in addition to one opened in June.

Pablo Bustinduy, Minister of Social Rights, Consumer Affairs and 2030 Agenda

Now, they will examine adverts published on tourist accommodation websites without licenses, an infraction carrying heavy fines. 

It comes as estate agents were investigated in October for ‘abusive practices against tenants.’ 

This includes making tenants pay a commission for contract management, sign temporary contracts without justification or accept illegal clauses in contracts. 

It is part of a larger fight against the Spanish housing crisis, one of the country’s biggest problems. 

Minister Bustinduy recently advocated for tourist apartments to pay 21% VAT in next year’s budget, but the measure was rejected.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcalali / Alcanali - € 329
Previous Story

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcalali / Alcanali – € 329,950

Next Story

The Economist crowns Spain the fastest growing economy in the developed world in 2024 – but has the wealth been spread evenly?

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

This Marbella hotel is among the 70 best in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler magazine

CONDE Nast Traveler magazine has named this Marbella hotel among
2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcalali / Alcanali - € 329

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcalali / Alcanali – € 329,950

Villa Alcalalí / Alcanalí, Alicante   2 beds   2