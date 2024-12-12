Spain’s ‘Airbnb crackdown’ continues: Government to investigate companies that manage HUNDREDS of tourist flats

THE Spanish consumer rights agency has opened an investigation into businesses that manage swathes of Airbnbs amid a tourist flat crackdown.

Spanish authorities are investigating companies that own ‘hundreds’ of tourist flats for ‘misleading practices’ and other consumer law violations.

According to the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumer Law and Agenda 2030, the investigation will focus on tourist flats that have licenses but could still be engaging in illegal activities via intermediary businesses.

‘Misleading practices’ refers to any action that could contain false or misleading information that could lead customers to spend money.

These include business people giving the impression they are acting alone and not as part of a big company with multiple, sometimes hundreds, of properties.

The investigation is led by Pablo Bustinduy through the Consumer Rights Department, in addition to one opened in June.

Pablo Bustinduy, Minister of Social Rights, Consumer Affairs and 2030 Agenda

Now, they will examine adverts published on tourist accommodation websites without licenses, an infraction carrying heavy fines.

It comes as estate agents were investigated in October for ‘abusive practices against tenants.’

This includes making tenants pay a commission for contract management, sign temporary contracts without justification or accept illegal clauses in contracts.

It is part of a larger fight against the Spanish housing crisis, one of the country’s biggest problems.

Minister Bustinduy recently advocated for tourist apartments to pay 21% VAT in next year’s budget, but the measure was rejected.