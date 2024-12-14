14 Dec, 2024
14 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Castano del Robledo with pool – € 268,000

Finca/Country House

Castaño del Robledo, Huelva

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 268,000

Less than 1 km from Castaño del Robledo, with an excellent location and orientation, is this 6-hectare estate of chestnut and cork oak trees and a beautiful two-storey house of 105 m2 built. Just enjoying its views and sunsets is already a privilege. This estate is the exact definition of what it is to have a break in the Sierra where you can disconnect, where you can go to the village taking a lovely walk among chestnut trees. With a beautiful orchard, plenty of well water, a photovoltaic installation perfectly calculated so that there is no lack of electricity, an incredible grove, with… See full property details

