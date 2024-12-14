14 Dec, 2024
14 Dec, 2024 @ 10:00
Get in the chocolate spirit! Village in Spain’s Andalucia to unveil impressive nativity and miniature town made entirely of the sugary treat

THIS village in Spain’s Andalucia is home to a huge chocolate nativity- here’s how to visit. 

Christmas is a time of indulgence, nowhere more so than the town of Rute, Cordoba. 

Just like Santa’s elves, the people of Rute have been preparing for the festive season for months. 

Known for its sweet treats, it is home to numerous factories making everything from turron to sugar sculptures to marzipan. 

But its main attraction is by far the annual Chocolate Nativity, a huge scene constructed entirely of confectionery. 

Designed and made by local chocolatier, Galleros Artesanos, the nativity includes traditional elements with a different theme each year. 

This time around master chocolatier Jorge Garrido has picked the Middle East as his inspiration, with golden mosques and towering palm trees dotting the 50 m2 installation.

Garrido says the design was inspired by the children in his life, traditional nativities and children’s displays. 

The nativity weighs a shocking 1,500 kilos and has been under construction since Easter. 

“This year’s design has lots of colour,” said Garrido. 

“Despite rising prices in the raw material we’ve still made it.” 

Previous designs have included homages to London, Guatemala, Colombia, Italy and Nepal. 

Even the figures, boats, paths and houses are all made from white, dark, milk and coloured chocolate. 

However, the fun doesn’t end after the Christmas season as Galleros makes homages to celebrities throughout the year as well as edible versions of Easter statues.

You can visit it now until January 5, from 10am-1:30pm and 4pm-7pm with the exception of Christmas Eve afternoon, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and the afternoon of January 5. 

However, it is not the only sweet spot in Rute. The town also has museums dedicated to sugar, star anise, turron, aguardiente and jamon.

