14 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Dec, 2024 @ 09:00
···
1 min read

Watch: One of Spain’s highest towns transforms into winter wonderland at night after being inundated with snow

by

WINTER has arrived in Spain as this Asturian town is covered in a thick blanket of snow making it look like lapland. 

Ever wanted to walk in a winter wonderland? Well, you may only have to take a trip up north to find one. 

One of Spain’s highest towns, Sotres, Asturias, looks just like the north pole as heavy snow fell on Wednesday night. 

Some 1050m above sea level, the town is surrounded by stunning mountains, not far from the famed Picos de Europa. 

Dipping into a valley, the charming footage from @tiempobrasero shows tiny lodges dotting the white landscape with orange glows. 

Meanwhile @alfonsotomas_1 posted a magical time lapse showing the town transitioning from day to night. 

This year Sotres was Asturias’ ‘exemplary town’ for its beauty and rejuvenation efforts, with artisan crafts and gastronomy taking centre stage.

The area has numerous caves ideal for maturing their local goat’s cheese as well as locally made meat and spreads.

But the most popular thing to do in Sotres is by far its hiking amongst the dramatic mountains. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch: Giant jellyfish is filmed swimming in popular tourist port in Spain 
Previous Story

Watch: Giant jellyfish is filmed swimming in popular tourist port in Spain 

Next Story

Get in the chocolate spirit! Village in Spain’s Andalucia to unveil impressive nativity and miniature town made entirely of the sugary treat

Latest from Asturias

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

torremolinos

Revealed: These are the four most expensive towns to rent a property in Spain’s Andalucia – including Torremolinos

IT’S no secret that rental prices are continuing to surge

Gangland killers of seven-year-old boy in Marbella will NEVER be punished due to this Spanish law

THE horrific killing of a seven-year-old boy in Marbella will