Watch: One of Spain’s highest towns transforms into winter wonderland at night after being inundated with snow

WINTER has arrived in Spain as this Asturian town is covered in a thick blanket of snow making it look like lapland.

Ever wanted to walk in a winter wonderland? Well, you may only have to take a trip up north to find one.

One of Spain’s highest towns, Sotres, Asturias, looks just like the north pole as heavy snow fell on Wednesday night.

Some 1050m above sea level, the town is surrounded by stunning mountains, not far from the famed Picos de Europa.

Dipping into a valley, the charming footage from @tiempobrasero shows tiny lodges dotting the white landscape with orange glows.

SOTRES el pueblo más alto de #Asturias y así de bonito cuando está nevado, cae la noche y está ahí Alfonso Tomás para grabarlo… Solo, o en compañía !!?muchas GRACIAS ! pic.twitter.com/YblVrnFUG2 — Tutiempo (@tiempobrasero) December 12, 2024

Meanwhile @alfonsotomas_1 posted a magical time lapse showing the town transitioning from day to night.

This year Sotres was Asturias’ ‘exemplary town’ for its beauty and rejuvenation efforts, with artisan crafts and gastronomy taking centre stage.

The area has numerous caves ideal for maturing their local goat’s cheese as well as locally made meat and spreads.

But the most popular thing to do in Sotres is by far its hiking amongst the dramatic mountains.