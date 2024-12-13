13 Dec, 2024
13 Dec, 2024 @ 18:00
1 min read

Watch: Giant jellyfish is filmed swimming in popular tourist port in Spain 

by
A GIANT jellyfish was spotted in the fishing port of Cangas in Spain’s northern Galicia region last Friday.

Eyewitnesses said it was around two metres long and about 80 cms in circumference.

Besides its size, onlookers were surprised by the blue light it gave off.

Some children spotted it climbing the stairs of the pier and alerted people who did not hesitate to take out their mobile phones to record images of it.

One of them was Daniel Graña, who sent his video to the Galician Television programme, ‘O tempo TVG’, and also posted it on his X account, which has gone viral with more than 5,000 views.

The jellyfish of the Rhizostoma luteum species enjoys open water, but is rarely seen in coastal areas or in the interior of estuaries, such as Cangas in Galicia.

It is even scarcer at this time of year, unless they are dragged by currents or storms, as has happened sometimes.

No one knows how the giant jellyfish made it there, but one theory is that it could have got caught in some fishing gear.

