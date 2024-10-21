This region of Spain is the best in the WORLD for a road trip, according to the Travelbook Awards

THE TRAVELBOOK Awards has named this area of Spain the best in the world for a road trip.

Spain is undoubtedly a great destination to explore by road, with so many different landscapes and environments to enjoy.

Photo by Manuel López on Unsplash

It comes as no surprise that German travel experts Travelbook.de have named northern Spain the best area in the world for a road trip.

It beat competitors like Wales, Slovenia, Namibia and Hokkaido (Japan) to claim the prize.

The eight deciding judges highlighted the area for its ‘future facing vision and sustainability.’

They said: “This region has varied landscapes, with green hills and tall mountains.

Photo: Isabel Piñeiro

“There are also steep coastlines where the Atlantic crashes in strong waves against the beach and which sometimes, you can enjoy all by yourself. The north of Spain is also known for its picturesque mountain towns and its modern, vibrant cities.”

“From Cataluña to Galicia, travellers will find mountainous landscapes, unspoilt beaches, enchanting beach towns and much culture.”