21 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Oct, 2024 @ 13:26
1 min read

This region of Spain is the best in the WORLD for a road trip, according to the Travelbook Awards

by

THE TRAVELBOOK Awards has named this area of Spain the best in the world for a road trip.

Spain is undoubtedly a great destination to explore by road, with so many different landscapes and environments to enjoy. 

READ MORE: ‘I visited northern Spain’s hidden paradise beaches – but they won’t remain a secret for long’

Photo by Manuel López on Unsplash

It comes as no surprise that German travel experts Travelbook.de have named northern Spain the best area in the world for a road trip.

It beat competitors like Wales, Slovenia, Namibia and Hokkaido (Japan) to claim the prize.

The eight deciding judges highlighted the area for its ‘future facing vision and sustainability.’ 

They said: “This region has varied landscapes, with green hills and tall mountains.

READ MORE: ‘I visited two incredible and barely-known cities in northern Spain – here’s why you must add them to your travel wishlist’ 

Photo: Isabel Piñeiro

“There are also steep coastlines where the Atlantic crashes in strong waves against the beach and which sometimes, you can enjoy all by yourself. The north of Spain is also known for its picturesque mountain towns and its modern, vibrant cities.”

“From Cataluña to Galicia, travellers will find mountainous landscapes, unspoilt beaches, enchanting beach towns and much culture.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Adeje with pool - € 330
Previous Story

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Adeje with pool – € 330,000

gib la linea view
Next Story

American man who ‘killed his wife on Christmas Day’ in southern Spain before ‘burying her body’ on the other side of the country to stand trial

Latest from National News

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Adeje with pool - € 330

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Adeje with pool – € 330,000

Flat Adeje, Tenerife   2 beds   2 baths €

Bargain full English ‘belly buster’ challenge takes Benidorm by storm – but could YOU finish it?

IT’S the food-eating challenge that has taken Benidorm by storm