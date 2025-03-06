Storm Jana is heading to Spain: Experts warn of rain, snow and winds exceeding 100km/hr

THE wet and windy weather affecting much of Spain is set to continue into the weekend as Storm Jana rolls into the country.

The weather system is forecast to arrive on Friday and will bring rain and winds to large parts of the Iberian Peninsula.

According to El Tiempo, Jana is a ‘deep storm’ that will bring ‘new rains and a drop in the snow level’.

The forecaster said in a report: “The storm that will affect us will begin its development during the early hours of Friday and will intensify quickly.”

It comes as dozens of weather alerts remain in place today for rain and winds, including on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

The showers from storm Jana on Friday will be particularly strong in the east of the country.

El Tiempo adds: “It will be in the afternoon when the first cold front associated with the storm reaches the west of the peninsula, penetrating through Portugal.

“In its wake it will leave heavy and persistent rain in areas of western Andalucia and Extremadura.

“In turn, a line of showers will form, without ruling out storms, in the eastern interior of the country, leaving significant accumulations of rain.”

On Saturday, a second cold front will advance from the west sweeping the country and leaving more rainfall, which will also be repeated on Sunday, especially in the west, south and centre of mainland Spain.

The forecast adds: “The accumulated rainfall could exceed 50mm during the weekend in much of the Atlantic slope. In favourable areas, this figure could exceed 100mm and even 150mm.”

The storm will also bring strong gusts of wind, which could exceed 60 or 70 km/h in many areas, and more locally, they are likely to reach or exceed 100 km/h.

There will also be a drop in temperature, which could see snow fall in areas 1,000m above sea level in inland and northern areas of the country.