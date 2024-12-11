3 bedroom Villa for sale in El Valle Golf Resort with garage – € 350,000

Villa El Valle Golf Resort, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 350,000

3 Double Bedrooms: Each room offers ample space for comfort and privacy. Fitted Wardrobes: Custom storage solutions in all bedrooms for organization. Master Bedroom En-suite: Featuring a bathtub for relaxation and direct access to the pool area. Fully Fitted Kitchen: Upgraded kitchen with utility room. Spacious Living Room: High beamed ceilings, fireplace, and patio access. Added room: This space is currently used as a gym or can be used as a dining room or an extra bedroom. Private pool: Pool area with multiple seating spaces for relaxing and entertaining. Solar Panels Air Conditioning &…