11 Dec, 2024
11 Dec, 2024 @ 12:02
DANA warning for Spain: Dreaded weather phenomenon threatens snow, strong rain and -6C

SPAIN has received yet another DANA warning this week as snow, strong rain and temperatures of -6C are on the horizon. 

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned freezing temperatures will soon arrive in Spain. 

Yellow weather warnings are in place in Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y Leon, Catalunya, Navarra and La Rioja, with temperatures set to go as low as minus six.

Avila and Huesca will also experience lows of down to minus three, with a lack of clouds leading to a very cold atmosphere. 

Meanwhile in the Catalan Pyrennes, it may snow 1,000 metres above sea level. 

Today, Avila, Vitoria, Zamora, Soria, Pamplona, Lleida, Logroño, Leon, Burgos and Cuenca will have highs of four to seven degrees while in Almeria and Sevilla temperatures could reach up to 17 degrees. 

The low temperatures are the result of a DANA storm coming from the Gulf of Genoa, passing through the Cantabrian and Atlantic sides of the Peninsula. 

Showers will also spread along the Mediterranean coast, the southwest of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, and may reach between 20 and 40 litres per square metre. 

However, they are expected to fall on the coast not on streams, meaning they do not pose an extreme risk.

On Thursday it will continue to rain, with possible thunderstorms in Catalunya. Asturias, Cantabria and Castilla y Leon.

La Rioja may have snow at 600 metres above sea level, with night frosts. 

Snow is not ruled out from 1,000 metres altitude in the rest of the Peninsula. 

Daytime highs will be around 14-17 degrees in Alicante, Almeria, Badajoz, Cadiz, Barcelona, Cordoba, A Coruña, San Sebastian, Malaga, Murcia and Valencia.

On Friday, rain will be concentrated in the southern half of the Atlantic slope, western Andalucia, Alboran and western Galicia, and may be heavy in coastal areas. 

In the Canary Islands, however, widespread cloudiness and rain is expected in the west of the islands.

Throughout the week, maximum temperatures will return to normal, stabilising at around 10 degrees in inland areas and climbing above 15 degrees in many areas of the south and east of the peninsula during the weekend. 

Frosts will become less widespread but may still be heavy in the north. 

Experts have reminded Spaniards that it is ‘not unusual’ for DANAs to form in December and they should not be immediately associated with high risk.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

