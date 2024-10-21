21 Oct, 2024
21 Oct, 2024 @ 11:56
Bargain full English ‘belly buster’ challenge takes Benidorm by storm – but could YOU finish it?

IT’S the food-eating challenge that has taken Benidorm by storm on social media this year.

Since re-launching in the summer, dozens of Brits have attempted to overcome the ‘Belly Buster’ at Uncle Ron’s pub on Calle Londres.

The task is simple; you have 20 minutes to finish off a mammoth full English breakfast, which itself costs just €9.

If you complete the challenge, you get to eat for free and earn a coveted spot on the winners’ wall of fame.

So what does the belly buster consist of?

You’ll have to wolf down four eggs, eight half slices of toast, four half slices of fried bread, four sausages, four hash browns, four rashes of bacon, four plum tomatoes, and a healthy serving of baked beans and mushrooms.

The belly buster challenge at Uncle Ron’s in Benidorm
Proud punter poses with clean plate after completing challenge last week

But as Uncle Ron’s social media shows, the hearty meal is harder to finish than it looks.

Hilarious before-and-after photos show how dozens of confident punters end up disappointed after failing to eat even half of the monster meal.

However there are a handful of entrants who managed to finish, as they are seen posing proudly with their thumbs up.

A post from Uncle Ron’s reads: “Welcome to the Home of the original Uncle Ron’s Belly Buster Challenge, we want to thank our past Challengers for attempting it, some did manage it!

“We hope there are many more of you brave enough to take us on, we love the banter, the laughs and the giggles that you all bring in to our lives, thank you!”

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore

