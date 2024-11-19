19 Nov, 2024
19 Nov, 2024 @ 18:45
1 min read

Fake carer in Benidorm who 'drugged an Alzheimer's patient with diazepam' is arrested

A BENIDORM carer who lied about her professional experience has been arrested by the Policia Nacional after illegally giving diazepam to an elderly client who had Alzheimer’s disease.

The 46-year-old female caregiver- of Spanish nationality- has been charged with a public health offence.

Police found that she was employed by an agency after producing a bogus CV which claimed she had degrees and qualifications in the social care sector.

She also fooled the agency with a list of former employers which police said included a residential home which denied knowing her and an aesthetic clinic which she also never worked at.

The fake carer was assigned to a 76-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

She improperly administered diazepam which made the client drowsy.

The victim’s son noticed her state of health had changed dramatically and took her to hospital for a check-up.

Tests were positive for benzodiazepines- drugs that are not prescribed for her condition- which had been bought from different pharmacies in Benidorm.

The family suspected her caregiver of giving her the narcotics and complained to the Policia Nacional after confronting her.

She disagreed with them over the medication despite being told that diazepam was not appropriate.

The carer also boasted of having extensive clinical experience of caring for sick people and that she knew what she was doing.

