A CARER has been arrested for stealing over €50,000 of jewellery from an elderly Elche woman that employed her.

The 94-year-old victim’s daughter complained to the Policia Nacional about a large amount of jewellery that had gone missing.

She told officers that she suspected the carer had stolen the items which were removed over a period of time from a jewellery box.

Investigations confirmed that the 52-year-old Portuguese carer pawned off items worth €25,452 during nine visits to three pawn shops over three months.

Her son also helped out in selling the stolen goods, which continued to disappear as the police probe continued.

That included a luxury watch valued at over €20,000.

The mother and her son, 21, were detained but most of the jewellery could not be recovered as it had already been melted down by retailers.

The stolen items were mainly of sentimental value and the price received for them to be recycled was minimal compared to what they worth originally.

