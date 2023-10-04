A DRUNK Ukrainian lorry driver was pulled over on the A-70 motorway in Alicante after zig-zagging between lanes for over three kilometres.

The Guardia Civil tried to stop the lorry several times and the vehicle only came to a halt when the man’s dangerous driving caused one of his tyres to ‘blow out’.

The 36-year-old was found to be nine times over the drink-drive limit for professional drivers.

His erratic manoeuvres included changing lanes without signalling and occupying two carriageways at the same time.

The lorry was so out of control that it ran into protective barriers on the hard shoulder and the central reservation, but managed to avoid colliding with other vehicles.

Shocked motorists took action to prevent being hit by the truck with a number of them phoning the 112 emergency line with reports about what was going on.

As soon as the Guardia Civil caught up with the lorry, they could immediately smell alcohol on the driver’s breath.

He has been charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The man was bailed by an Alicante court and faces a prison term as well as losing his driving licence for up to six years.

