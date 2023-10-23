A BENIDORM caregiver has been arrested for stealing over €80,000 from a man, 90, who had to be hospitalised because she did not do her job properly.

The 52-year-old Spaniard has been charged with misappropriation, fraud and theft.

A Policia Nacional investigation began after a complaint from the elderly man’s daughter.

She told officers that the carer started looking after father in July and from that time, her father’s health had worsened to the extent that he had to be admitted to hospital.

During the hospital stay, the victim told her daughter that the caregiver had made certain changes to his home, such as replacing the lock on the front door.

She decided to check out the home and found boxes and safes open which were missing around €30,000.

The complainant also noticed that one of the credit cards owned by her father had disappeared and his bank accounts had been changed to a different name.

Police discovered the carer tried to withdraw €800 on the card but the transaction could not go through because the old man didn’t know the PIN number.

A month earlier, the caregiver made him cancel a bank account containing €50,000 and got him to open a joint account with both their names so that she could clear out the money.

The Policia Nacional managed to recover all of the stolen funds which have been returned to the victim.

READ MORE: