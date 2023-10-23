A TEENAGE man died on Saturday afternoon in Valencia after being stabbed in the neck in the Orriols district of the city.

Eyewitnesses said there was an argument in the road between several people in the Calles Padre Viñas and Dugue de Mandas area at around 4.00pm.

The victim’s girlfriend was said to be present when the man, 19, was stabbed in the neck.

Several patrols from the Policia Nacional and Valencia Policia Local went to the scene, but the assailant fled the area.

Paramedics attended the victim who was lying on the pavement with a knife still in his neck.

He had received several stab wounds and was unable to be revived after an hour.

The teenager- an Algerian national named as Addou- had only been in Spain for a few months and his assailant has been identified by police who have yet to arrest him.

The Levante newspaper reported that Addou had received death threats from the aggressor and had been hiding from him for some time.