THE Royal Gibraltar Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Rhianna Broadfoot, 16, was last seen at 11.10pm on Monday night wearing a green dress. She was reported missing at 3pm today.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the RGP on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report/missing-person