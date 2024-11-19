‘There is a serious problem of police corruption in the south of Spain’: Guardia Civil convicted in Sevilla is just one of 150 corrupt cops in recent years

A GUARDIA Civil officer who helped narcos steal hash worth €1.5 million from police storage has been sentenced to five years in jail.

The Andalucia High Court partially upheld his appeal and reduced his stint from the initial eight years.

Defence lawyers for the cop, identified only as MC, argued that, although he guided the narcos into the Sevilla Guardia Civil Command in 2020 and helped them replace the real hash bales with fake lookalike ones, he didn’t traffic the drugs himself.

MC would become one of 150 officers who were investigated – if not all convicted – for working with narco traffickers between 2011 and 2020, according to the Interior Ministry. It averages at a dozen a year.

READ MORE: Narco is killed in Spain’s new ‘drug smuggling superhighway’: Incident exposes the ‘violent escalation’ police face daily

According to official figures, 150 Guardia Civil were investigated for corruption between 2011 and 2020

A third of them (52) were caught in Andalucia; 12 in Malaga, eight in Granada, five in Seville, four in Huelva and three in Almería.

But the grand majority of the corrupt cops were arrested in the province of Cadiz, which has long been Spain’s drug trafficking superhighway.

Considering that 2,500 officers are stationed in Cadiz alone, 20 corrupt ones does not even equal one percent.

READ MORE: Exclusive: No deal for Gibraltar could see far reaching economic pain in Spain but La Linea ‘shouldn’t fall to the narcos’ says mayor

But the true figure, away from official statistics, could be much higher. And it does not even count the other branches of Spanish law enforcement.

One association of Guardia Civil officers, the AUGC (the Unified Association of the Guardia Civil), recorded 34 arrests between 2018 and 2021 in Andalucia alone.

Canos de Meca in Cadiz. The Bay of Cadiz is the primary entry point for hash into Europe

And a report to Madrid’s National Court sent by Internal Affairs in 2021 acknowledged that ‘there is a serious problem of police corruption in the south of Spain.’

“The serious problem that exists in the Bay of Cadiz with regard to drug trafficking brings with it a whole series of problems inevitably linked to this social scourge [drug trafficking]: corruption, murders, extortion, institutional weakness, insecurity, public health problems, etc…” the report reads, according to El Diario.

READ MORE: Record-breaking 13 tonnes of cocaine is found hidden in bananas in major ‘narco port’ in southern Spain

“One of the institutions that the large drug trafficking organisations seek to corrupt is, without a doubt, the state security forces.”

There was even talk of ‘Colombisation’ in the Campo de Gibraltar, as the Guardia Civil found themselves insufficiently resourced, some of their members picked off by the lure of narco corruption.

In the last couple of years, the problem has only gone into overdrive.

Narco activity has gone into overdrive in recent years, threatening to overwhelm Spain’s Guardia Civil tasked with stopping them

A trafficker was killed and two agents injured in a collision between a narco launch and a Guardia Civil patrol boat at the mouth of the Guadalquivir river last week.

It prompted the JUCIL, another Guardia Civil association, to claim that law enforcement in the Cadiz region was on ‘the brink of collapse.’

“It is just one more example of the critical situation faced by the Guardia Civil stationed in Cadiz and Campo de Gibraltar,” said spokesperson Agustín Leal.

READ MORE: WATCH: How narco traffickers from Spain’s Andalucia flooded Europe with hashish, including hidden switches, secret lairs and fake cops – as police seize nine TONNES of drugs

He said that the collision had taken the Cadiz Command’s last operation patrol boat out of commission at a time when tensions are higher than ever.

“Our colleagues are subjected to brutal stress and a constant risk of violence that is no longer tolerable.

“The Guardia Civil is exhausted by the endless operations against drug trafficking – not only because of the danger they face in each interception, but also because of the lack of resources and support.

“After speaking with many of them, several have confessed that they need to take a few days to decide if they can continue like this, because what is happening in Cadiz is very, very hard, both for them and for their families.”

Madrid’s top anti-money laundering cop was arrested for working with drug traffickers two weeks ago

“Each operation represents an escalation in violence. The Guardia Civil cannot continue to confront armed and dangerous mafias without adequate means,” Leal continued.

The arrest last week of Madrid’s top anti-money laundering cop, Oscar Sanchez – who had €20 million stashed in the walls of his house – goes to show that the problem cannot be measured solely in the number of officers arrested.

Sanchez was arrested for providing crucial cover to a narco trafficking operation that tried to smuggle 13 tonnes of cocaine into Spain via the port of Algeciras in a single container.

It underscored how Spain has now overtaken both Holland and Belgium as the key entry point for the drug into Europe.

The Guardia Civil in the province of Cadiz can attest that Spain has long been Europe’s top importer of hash.

It also made it clear that the current record quantities of both cocaine and hash being smuggled into the continent via Spain would not be possible without serious, high-level connivance with those very authorities tasked with stopping it.