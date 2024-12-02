Pictured: Hidden camera that recorded women in a Benidorm bar toilet

A SECRET camera disguised within a picture on the wall has been uncovered in the female toilet of a bar in Benidorm.

The shocking incident came to light when a female customer noticed a suspicious hole within the flower pattern of the picture.

She removed the picture and found a mobile phone positioned to capture intended victims as they were using the women’s toilets.

READ MORE: Spain’s ‘Big Brother Law’ for tourists comes into effect today – here’s what you need to know

A police photo of the picture with the suspicious hole

Police sources confirmed that at least five women were filmed without their consent, including two employees of the bar.

Further investigation revealed that an employee, originally from Nepal, had installed the phone a day earlier when he used the women’s restroom to change clothes before starting his shift.

National Police responded quickly to the scene and immediately arrested the man.

READ MORE: Spaniard discovers Gibraltar is not Spanish: World traveller from Spain visits the Rock and marvels at its Britishness

The mobile phone and tampered picture frame were seized as evidence.

Despite having no previous criminal record, the worker now faces charges of invasion of privacy.

He has been handed over to a Benidorm court, with investigations continuing to identify potential additional victims.