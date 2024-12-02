2 Dec, 2024
2 Dec, 2024 @ 14:30
1 min read

Pictured: Hidden camera that recorded women in a Benidorm bar toilet

by

A SECRET camera disguised within a picture on the wall has been uncovered in the female toilet of a bar in Benidorm.

The shocking incident came to light when a female customer noticed a suspicious hole within the flower pattern of the picture.

She removed the picture and found a mobile phone positioned to capture intended victims as they were using the women’s toilets.

A police photo of the picture with the suspicious hole

Police sources confirmed that at least five women were filmed without their consent, including two employees of the bar. 

Further investigation revealed that an employee, originally from Nepal, had installed the phone a day earlier when he used the women’s restroom to change clothes before starting his shift.

National Police responded quickly to the scene and immediately arrested the man.

The mobile phone and tampered picture frame were seized as evidence.

Despite having no previous criminal record, the worker now faces charges of invasion of privacy. 

He has been handed over to a Benidorm court, with investigations continuing to identify potential additional victims.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

