Police arrest Benidorm bouncer who knocked out Brit who had to return home by special ambulance

A BENIDORM bouncer has been arrested after a one punch attack on a British tourist who had to travel back to the UK in a special ambulance.

The employee assaulted the holidaymaker, Andrew Frazer, on November 14 at a bar in the city’s English Zone.

Frazer, 42, who works at Liverpool John Lennon airport, needed emergency brain surgery at Alicante General Hospital.

He was then placed in an induced coma for eight days before awakening.

The Policia Nacional said that a 43-year-old Romanian man had been detained over the attack but has denied throwing a punch.

He has been bailed after a court appearance.

Andrew Frazer, 42, went on a last-minute trip to Benidorm to celebrate his brother’s birthday without any travel insurance.

His family raised over £32,000 to get him home and he is now receiving specialist treatment at The Walton Centre in Aintree.

Andrew is paralysed on his right side and unable to speak, with three paramedics having driven from Merseyside to bring him back to the UK- accompanied by his girlfriend Carrie.

His brother reported the incident to the Policia Nacional and said events had spun out of control when they were drinking inside a bar.

He says that one of them accidentally collided with a waiter and then several employees threw them out.

He added that the bouncer then punched Andrew in the head and he fell to the ground.

Two British people witnessed what happened and one of them- a nurse- helped Andrew as much as she could before an ambulance arrived.

He was taken to the IMED Hospital in Benidorm where he was treated and discharged, but when he returned with his brother to their apartment, he felt increasingly worse and an ambulance had to be called.

A CT scan showed he suffered severe lesions to his brain.