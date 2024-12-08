WATCH: The incredible engineering that carried water up to Alhambra Palace during Spain’s Moorish period

A NEW video reveals the incredible hydraulic engineering that pumped water up 200 metres to the world-famous Alhambra Palace during the Moorish era in Spain.

Built from the 13th century onwards, its water system brought life to its gardens, pools, and iconic fountains, turning an arid hilltop into an oasis 800 years ago.

The Acequia del Sultán pulls water from the Darro River, using gravity to move liquid across kilometres. This system kept the palace and its gardens alive during hot summers.

The channel diverted water with mathematical precision, creating reservoirs that collected and cleaned the flow before distributing it through the complex.

The Patio de los Leones is formed by twelve marble lions in a central basin, from where water flows through four channels, each representing a river from Islamic paradise.

The water infrastructure employed clay pipes chosen for their durability and resistance to erosion, with pressure systems designed to maintain consistent flow without risk of flooding or depletion.

Storage tanks collected seasonal water, ensuring resources during periods of scarcity, while carefully calculated slopes guided water’s movement through the complex.

Today, the Patronato de la Alhambra y Generalife preserves these ancient waterways, allowing modern researchers and engineers to study a system that remains remarkably sophisticated.