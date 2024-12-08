8 Dec, 2024
8 Dec, 2024 @ 16:15
1 min read

WATCH: The incredible engineering that carried water up to Alhambra Palace during Spain’s Moorish period

by

A NEW video reveals the incredible hydraulic engineering that pumped water up 200 metres to the world-famous Alhambra Palace during the Moorish era in Spain.

Built from the 13th century onwards, its water system brought life to its gardens, pools, and iconic fountains, turning an arid hilltop into an oasis 800 years ago.

The Acequia del Sultán pulls water from the Darro River, using gravity to move liquid across kilometres. This system kept the palace and its gardens alive during hot summers.

The channel diverted water with mathematical precision, creating reservoirs that collected and cleaned the flow before distributing it through the complex.

The Patio de los Leones is formed by twelve marble lions in a central basin, from where water flows through four channels, each representing a river from Islamic paradise. 

The water infrastructure employed clay pipes chosen for their durability and resistance to erosion, with pressure systems designed to maintain consistent flow without risk of flooding or depletion. 

Storage tanks collected seasonal water, ensuring resources during periods of scarcity, while carefully calculated slopes guided water’s movement through the complex.

Today, the Patronato de la Alhambra y Generalife preserves these ancient waterways, allowing modern researchers and engineers to study a system that remains remarkably sophisticated. 

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

