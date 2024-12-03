3 Dec, 2024
3 Dec, 2024 @ 14:27
1 min read

Brit panic in Spain as much-loved bacon vanishes from supermarket shelves

by

BRITISH expats in Spain are up in arms after being left unable to find a much-loved bacon product.

Unlike the UK, bacon is not a widely-sold item in the country, with very few brands and products available.

Among the most popular is the Oscar Mayer brand, one of the few in Spain which sells the meat in streaky rashers.

However Brits online have claimed they haven’t seen the product in shelves for the past two weeks.

One wrote on a Mallorca expat forum: “Does anyone know why Oscar Meyer bacon is no longer available in any supermarkets?…

“Carrefour, Mercadona and Aldi haven’t had any for two weeks now. Carrefour told me they’ve stopped stocking the ‘thin’ one and only do grueso (thick), but don’t have that either…

“Frustrating… I’ve tried many others and they just don’t cut it!”

A search on the Mercadona website today shows the product is still ‘out of stock’, even on the mainland.

One Facebook user on the post claimed: “Their factory flooded in Valencia. Not back up until end of January- February they estimate.”

The Olive Press has contacted Oscar Mayer and its parent company for comment.

Another Brit added: “I wondered why I couldn’t get it! It really is the best crispy bacon and our Aldi hasn’t had it for weeks.”

One said: “It’s the only real streaky bacon. The cheaper supermarket bacon is cheap cuts of pork, shaped and put together with meat glue.”

Another said he had seen the product in El Corte Ingles, but a search today on its website showed Oscar Mayer products were ‘out of stock’.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

