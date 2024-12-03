Brits threaten to boycott Spain over ‘Big Brother Law’ for tourists that ‘bites the hand that feeds’

BRITISH holidaymakers have threatened to boycott Spain after it introduced controversial new travel rules.

Since December 2, hotels and car rental companies have been ordered to collect a long list of data from each of its customers under what has been dubbed the ‘Big Brother Law’.

This includes their names, ages, email addresses, credit card details, departure dates and other data – with fines of €30,000 for businesses that fail to comply.

The measure, aimed to increase security among tourists, has not gone over well with some Brits.

One fumed on social media: “Spent many years going to Spain, but never again. If you are not wanted then you are not welcome, and who wants to go to places you are not welcome in.”

Another said: “Let them have their cheap houses. They’ll be repossessed when there’s no income coming in to pay for them. I suppose that’ll be the fault of the British, too.

“Let them bite the hand that feeds them. My advice is, do not go where you’re not wanted.”

However some backed the legislation, with one chiming in: “I remember years ago, hotels overseas used to keep your passport in reception. If it’s a security issue and you’ve nothing to hide, I don’t really see the problem.

“My mom lived in Texas for years. Going through Dallas airport was terrifying. You were grilled at the passport window. Where are you staying, why are you here and for how long…..etc.”

Another agreed, saying: “This would work well in the UK to crack down on illegal migrants. If we genuinely want to stop migrants then we must make our lives more complicated to make their lives impossible.”

One responded: “Well said Ann, if we as a country did the same, I’d be thrilled. After all, they’re only asking for info that we automatically disclose to airlines without a second thought.

“In some instances it’ll be a fraction more info but so what, I love holidaying in Spain and this won’t change that. To those that say they now won’t go to Spain. Great. See ya!!”

The legislation is part of a plan by the Ministry of the Interior (basically Spain’s Home Office) – headed up by Fernando Marlaska – to tighten up security among visitors to the country.

But industry leaders have repeatedly fought back against the law, saying it will put off tourists and seems ‘useless’ as they can ‘easily put in fake information and addresses’.

They claim it will add a mountain of work for hotel and other staff and could cause serious delays and chaos for the industry, which they say is not yet prepared for the changes.

After securing three postponements to the legislation, it officially came into force on December 2.

Minister of the Interior Fernando Marlaska

But the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations (Cehat), has since vowed to take legal action against the measure.

Last week, Cehat president Jorge Marichal said in a statement announcing the move: “We have been requesting dialogue and concrete proposals for months to guarantee legal security and the viability of the sector, but we have not received any response.

“Given this lack of political will, we are forced to consider legal avenues to protect both business owners and travellers.”

He also insisted that the law is opposed by the ‘entire sector both within and outside our borders.’

The European employers’ association also expressed its ‘opposition, alarm and bewilderment’ in a letter to the Government on September 19.

Marichal concluded: “Spain cannot allow such a damaging regulation to come into force without its multiple defects having been resolved.

“We will not stop fighting to ensure that our sector and our travelers receive the respect and protection they deserve.”

He said the industry will continue to collaborate with the authorities in search of solutions.