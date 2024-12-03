3 Dec, 2024
3 Dec, 2024 @ 14:00
Horror in Benalmadena: Brother ‘stabs sister to death’ before being arrested in Mijas

A MAN has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his sister to death on the Costa del Sol.

The shocking incident unfolded around 4:15am, when neighbours reported hearing angry shouting which they mistook for domestic dispute. 

The suspect, 38, reportedly took a knife to his sister, 42, during the argument and stabbed her fatally multiple times in the La Sierrezuela area of Benalmádena.

In a dramatic chase that followed the killing, Policia Nacional officers pursued the man after he fled the scene in a car. 

The man fled in his car after allegedly murdering his sister

The pursuit continued into the nearby town of Mijas, where the suspect was forced to get out of his car and flee on foot after a collision.

Officers managed to chase the man down and tackle him before he could make good his escape.

The incident has shocked the local community in this popular Costa del Sol suburb, with investigations now underway to determine the full circumstances of the fatal attack.

Benalmádena police are expected to provide more details about the case in the coming days.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

