Horror in Benalmadena: Brother ‘stabs sister to death’ before being arrested in Mijas

A MAN has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his sister to death on the Costa del Sol.

The shocking incident unfolded around 4:15am, when neighbours reported hearing angry shouting which they mistook for domestic dispute.

The suspect, 38, reportedly took a knife to his sister, 42, during the argument and stabbed her fatally multiple times in the La Sierrezuela area of Benalmádena.

In a dramatic chase that followed the killing, Policia Nacional officers pursued the man after he fled the scene in a car.

The man fled in his car after allegedly murdering his sister

The pursuit continued into the nearby town of Mijas, where the suspect was forced to get out of his car and flee on foot after a collision.

Officers managed to chase the man down and tackle him before he could make good his escape.

The incident has shocked the local community in this popular Costa del Sol suburb, with investigations now underway to determine the full circumstances of the fatal attack.

Benalmádena police are expected to provide more details about the case in the coming days.