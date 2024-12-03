Where can I legally build a prefabricated home in Spain?

PREFABRICATED homes are surging in popularity in Spain amid a continuous rise in property rental and purchasing prices.

The so-called ‘prefab’ structures are mass produced off site, making them far more affordable than traditional properties.

READ MORE: Incredible prefab home in Spain that comes with a pool

But what does the law say about erecting such structures and can they be built anywhere?

The answer will depend on the type of land you want to build on.

Plots of land in Spain are categorised into three categories: urban, developable and rural.

According to Spanish law, prefab homes are perfectly allowed on any land that is determined as ‘urban’ or ‘developable’.

But you may have trouble if you own ‘non-developable’ or ‘rural’ land.

According to national law, non-developable or rural land is that which cannot be used for purposes other than agriculture, forestry, livestock, hunting and, in general, linked to the rational use of natural resources.

Such plots of land lack basic urban services, such as water, lighting or sewage.

According to Spanish newspaper El Periodico, one option for placing a prefabricated house on non-developable land could be for it to be mobile.

If the home is mobile, it is considered a movable property because it is not anchored to the ground and does not need a foundation.

Nor would it need to be connected to water and energy supplies.

However the corresponding city council could take action if it believed the property was being misused.

Before erecting any structure on land, you must consult legal advice and local and regional planning authorities.