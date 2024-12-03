Pictured: The incredible prefabricated home in Spain that comes with a swimming pool

THE quality of prefabricated homes in Spain continues to soar.

One company is offering a two-bedroom home with a swimming pool for just €54,000.

The home from La Fabrica de Casas (pictured above) comes complete with two bathrooms and a garden and is made of concrete and steel.

While delivery and assembly costs come separately, the final price will be far lower than anything comparable on the market.

The firm says on its website: “All our prefabricated houses are created with high quality materials with great durability, they are also insulating materials that have energy efficiency certificates for houses.”

It also explains in detail how the homes are created.

It says: “The structure of our prefab concrete homes is made from structural steel tubes.

“This type of structure gives our houses great rigidity and durability superior to other models. “The enclosures are made from Aquapanel cement boards, waterproof boards on a metal structure, with 80mm fireproof rock wool panel insulation and plasterboard.”

It adds: “The floors are made from metal structural tube frames, with a lower structural board, 80mm fireproof rock wool, upper structural board, 28mm wooden floor or porcelain stoneware.

“The roof is made of ceramic embedded with polyurethane foam on a cement board, waterproofing with a sheet on a waterproof board, on a metal structure, with a layer of 80mm thermal acoustic rock wool and a plasterboard.

“All the doors are interior doors of 90 x 208 made of solid wood and exterior doors of 90 x 208 made of solid wood.

“Windows are made with a wooden or aluminium profile and a European system with double-glazed glass.

“All the installations are low voltage according to low voltage regulations.”