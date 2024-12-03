November broke all-time record for heat in Malaga province, figures reveal

FIGURES have revealed November broke an all-time heat record for Malaga province.

Record temperatures were recorded last month in Malaga with a regional average of 16.1 degrees.

According to Malaga’s state meteorological centre (Aemet), this is some 3.1 degrees above average temperatures taken since 1961.

The former record was 15.5 degrees in 2022, followed by 15.0 in 2023.

This November, the reference point used by Aemet at Malaga Airport recorded 18.1 degrees, some 2.2 above the norm.

A historic high, this year beat November 2022, when temperatures reached 18 degrees.

“It’s as clear as water, each year the temperatures are rising,” said Malaga Aemet director. Jesus Riesco.

“In the last three years, we have had three historic highs.”